Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babylon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

BBLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,057. Babylon has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

