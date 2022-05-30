B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Up 81.2% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
RILYM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
