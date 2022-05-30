AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 17.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 17.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of AVDX opened at 9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.85. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.95 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.