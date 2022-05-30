Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,633 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,173 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $157,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.10.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $19.75 on Monday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average of $233.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.