Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 720 ($9.06) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.49) to GBX 601 ($7.56) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.26) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 614.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 662.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

