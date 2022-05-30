Atreides Management LP Invests $1.35 Million in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Atreides Management LP owned 0.08% of Bird Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 97,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,715. Bird Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

