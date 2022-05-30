Atreides Management LP Buys 354,613 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,613 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 3.0% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.47% of Caesars Entertainment worth $94,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

