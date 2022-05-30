Atreides Management LP Acquires 477,996 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 773.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 539,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 3.8% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.40% of Roku worth $123,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,330. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.