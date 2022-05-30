Athanor Capital LP Sells 5,000 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Athanor Capital LP reduced its position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. DHC Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Athanor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHCA traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 203,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

