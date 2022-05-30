Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.22% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $72,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,326. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

