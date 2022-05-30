Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

ASUR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

