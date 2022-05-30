AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,688 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $103,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. 542,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.13) to £115 ($144.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

