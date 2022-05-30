ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 424.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ASML by 256.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $583.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.