Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 458,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

