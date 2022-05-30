Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,441,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000.

NASDAQ:APXIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

