Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 92,690 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,690 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.59% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of FRSG opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.