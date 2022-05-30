Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000.

ROCLU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

