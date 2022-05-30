Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

