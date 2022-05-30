Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 350,000 McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000.

Shares of MLAIU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

