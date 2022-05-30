Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,749,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTSU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
