Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,056,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,120,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000.

Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

