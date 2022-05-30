Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 832,665 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Arista Networks worth $184,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,458. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,662 shares of company stock valued at $77,722,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

