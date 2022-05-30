Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.1% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,662 shares of company stock valued at $77,722,090. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,458. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

