Arionum Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded down 60.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $18,445.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

