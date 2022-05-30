Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,497,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 6,251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.9 days.

ARNGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,199. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

