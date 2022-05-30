Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $233,548.49 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $233,548.49 and $60,667.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,244,821 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

