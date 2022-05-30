Ares Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment makes up about 0.6% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

