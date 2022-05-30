Ares Management LLC Invests $273.15 Million in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,942,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,151,000. Archaea Energy accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 12.90% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFG. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Shares of LFG opened at $19.96 on Monday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.