Ares Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,787,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,060 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 1.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $39,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after buying an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 201,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,105 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,808. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
