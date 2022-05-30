Ares Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $79,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $201.50.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.