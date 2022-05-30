ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.53

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.53 and last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 1796932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

ARX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.73.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.