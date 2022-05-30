Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.80 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.12 million, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APDN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

