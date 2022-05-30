Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

APPN stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,295. Appian has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

