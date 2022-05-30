Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $$37.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. Aperam has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

