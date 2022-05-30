ApeCoin (APE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $266.84 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $266.84 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00021514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.