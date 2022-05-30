Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,385 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises 9.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $57,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

