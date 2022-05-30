ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of ANSYS worth $169,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,414,000 after buying an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

