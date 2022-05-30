ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of ANSYS worth $169,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 209.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,266.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $264.62 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

