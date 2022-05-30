Anchor Neural World (ANW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $1.49 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,693.64 or 1.00027619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Neural World directly using U.S. dollars.

