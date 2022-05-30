AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 million and the highest is $11.68 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 million to $35.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $47.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 563,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 234,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.