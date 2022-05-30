Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $236.67

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.67.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.84. 16,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.48. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $192.99 and a 12-month high of $264.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.