Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 20,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,894. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

