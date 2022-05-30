Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SkyWest by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

