Analysts Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price at $16.00

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.