Analysts Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $812.50

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Pandora A/S (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.