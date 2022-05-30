Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Price Target at $109.50

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPI opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.66. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

