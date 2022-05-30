Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $13.53

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. 112,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $713.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.