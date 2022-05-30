Analysts Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price at $142.17

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.24. 30,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,041. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

