Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.88 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $84.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.14 million to $84.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.81 million to $100.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.