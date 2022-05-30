Analysts Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for View.

Get View alerts:

VIEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 51.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of View by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,839,664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $916,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,057. View has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About View (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.